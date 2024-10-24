Request Price Hits $0.0963 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $457,179.32 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00007619 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,764.07 or 1.00062303 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00012918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007349 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006377 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00063494 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,562,501.4072349 with 768,666,770.1116096 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09648613 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $828,524.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.