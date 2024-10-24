Hamster Kombat Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (HMSTR)

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Hamster Kombat token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster Kombat has a total market capitalization of $215.18 million and $33.41 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hamster Kombat has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00241762 BTC.

About Hamster Kombat

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat. Hamster Kombat’s official website is hamsterkombat.io.

Hamster Kombat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $54,233,385.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/."

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster Kombat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hamster Kombat using one of the exchanges listed above.

