Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,010.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 110.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.4% during the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.29. The stock had a trading volume of 857,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,311,039. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

