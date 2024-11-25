Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,308 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 9.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 734,261 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,670,000 after buying an additional 65,939 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 58,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.05. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $166.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

