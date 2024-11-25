Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $148.13 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up approximately 2.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $148,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. This represents a 18.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.63, for a total transaction of $971,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,349.27. This trade represents a 28.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.47.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $388.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $272.34 and a 1 year high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

