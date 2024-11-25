Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,991 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $180.08 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $141.47 and a 52-week high of $180.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.26 and its 200-day moving average is $168.08.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

