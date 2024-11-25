Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 788 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 70.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 37,250.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 293,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $124.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.70. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $131.66.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

