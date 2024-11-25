Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 183.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $36,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $34.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

