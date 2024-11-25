Chariot (LON:CHAR) Stock Price Down 9.3% – Here’s What Happened

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Approximately 1,063,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,006,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.93 ($0.02).

Chariot Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £20.31 million, a P/E ratio of -91.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity at Chariot

In related news, insider Andrew R. Hockey purchased 105,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,107.72 ($2,654.22). 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas, Transactional Power, and Green Hydrogen segments. It holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

