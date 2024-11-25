Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $124,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $404.03 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $294.34 and a 1-year high of $410.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $390.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.01. The company has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

