Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $392,478,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after purchasing an additional 944,876 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 626,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $129,415,000 after purchasing an additional 575,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after buying an additional 325,272 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,365,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,449,000 after buying an additional 310,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $229.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

