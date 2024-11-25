Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Holdings Increased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Certara were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Certara by 40.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,901,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,691,000 after buying an additional 1,128,006 shares in the last quarter. Daventry Group LP boosted its position in shares of Certara by 153.0% in the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,308,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after buying an additional 791,405 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the third quarter valued at $4,457,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Certara by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 997,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after buying an additional 282,357 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Certara by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,079,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 273,095 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $10.36 on Monday. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This trade represents a 33.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,661.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares in the company, valued at $552,503.73. The trade was a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

