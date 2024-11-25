iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,209 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $142.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.90 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

