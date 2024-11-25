Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $6.21 Million Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,393 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $6,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,887,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 148,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,434,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,958 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 102.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,643,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,445 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 229.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,226,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 18.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,596,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after purchasing an additional 411,808 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $194,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,833,263.42. This trade represents a 3.46 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hezron T. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,810.84. This trade represents a 25.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,750. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

Shares of WSC stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $52.16. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.83 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

