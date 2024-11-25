Staked TRX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $117.84 Million (STRX)

Staked TRX (STRX) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, Staked TRX has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Staked TRX has a total market capitalization of $117.84 million and $80,140.73 worth of Staked TRX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staked TRX token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,092.35 or 0.99835106 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98,007.85 or 0.99749103 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Staked TRX Token Profile

Staked TRX’s total supply is 486,163,596 tokens. Staked TRX’s official Twitter account is @defi_just. Staked TRX’s official website is app.justlend.org.

Staked TRX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked TRX (STRX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Staked TRX has a current supply of 486,163,595.79. The last known price of Staked TRX is 0.24083971 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $90,887.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.justlend.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked TRX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staked TRX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staked TRX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

