Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.96 and last traded at $5.96. 181,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.
Executive Network Partnering Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.
Executive Network Partnering Company Profile
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
