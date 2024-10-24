JOFF Fintech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Shares Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 17,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

