O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 40.600-41.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 41.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.6 billion-$16.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.8 billion. O’Reilly Automotive also updated its FY24 guidance to $40.60 to $41.10 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,209.56.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $1,199.77. 430,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,956. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,221.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,147.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,080.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

