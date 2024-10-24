Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.40 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 57.40 ($0.75). Approximately 1,377,712 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 208% from the average daily volume of 446,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.60 ($0.75).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.23) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.
Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distributing of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Smiths News Core, Dawson Media Direct, Instore, and Other businesses segments. The company supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points.
