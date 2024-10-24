Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock Price Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.80. 8,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 41,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Greenwich LifeSciences Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $175.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.61.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.18 per share, with a total value of $72,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,532,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,919,694.36. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $120,665 over the last three months. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSI. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

See Also

