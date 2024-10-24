Pensana (LON:PRE) Shares Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.55 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25). 1,896,807 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 172% from the average session volume of 697,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

Pensana Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £55.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.67.

Pensana Company Profile

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

