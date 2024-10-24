Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lowered by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after buying an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after acquiring an additional 178,692 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,658,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,425,000 after acquiring an additional 199,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after acquiring an additional 178,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,188. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.04 and a 200-day moving average of $187.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $201.85. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

