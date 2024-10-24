American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,647.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,124,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,718,000 after buying an additional 3,088,928 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,286,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $90.93. The stock had a trading volume of 43,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,081. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.32.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

