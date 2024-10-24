Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.20-13.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25. Globe Life also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.200-12.400 EPS.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GL traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,472. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.77.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Globe Life from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.10.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen bought 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,571. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

