Wrapped AVAX Trading Down 1.1% This Week (WAVAX)

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $158.24 million and $20.96 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for approximately $26.98 or 0.00039608 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.63 or 0.00240236 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 5,865,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,865,395.89808715. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.07085747 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1119 active market(s) with $35,111,836.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

