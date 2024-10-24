Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Trading Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €199.60 ($216.96) and last traded at €199.60 ($216.96). Approximately 4,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €212.50 ($230.98).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €192.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €201.41.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

