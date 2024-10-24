Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Trading Up 13.5% – Time to Buy?

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 276,384 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 132,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Group Eleven Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$38.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19.

Group Eleven Resources Company Profile

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

