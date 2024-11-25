Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2024

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFALGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, November 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BHFAL stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $25.47.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

See Also

Dividend History for Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.