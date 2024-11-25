Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHFAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, November 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of BHFAL stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $25.47.
About Brighthouse Financial
