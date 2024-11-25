Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0861 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.
Mapfre Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRY opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Mapfre has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.83.
About Mapfre
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mapfre
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Top-Performing U.S.-Traded Emerging Market Stocks in 2024
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
Receive News & Ratings for Mapfre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapfre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.