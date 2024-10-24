Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 817 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Monte Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup comprises approximately 2.4% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $672,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $11,405,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after acquiring an additional 363,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,128,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPB. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Argus raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.8 %

CPB stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

