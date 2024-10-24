RiverTree Advisors LLC Purchases 10,313 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

RiverTree Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $4,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,213. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

