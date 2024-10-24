WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Director Sells $205,584.00 in Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) Director William B. Noble sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total value of $205,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,563.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

WD-40 Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDFC traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.73. The stock had a trading volume of 14,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.50 and a 200 day moving average of $242.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of -0.08. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $207.95 and a 52-week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.47.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.11). WD-40 had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $156.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $303.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in WD-40 by 152.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 39,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in WD-40 by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 11,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

