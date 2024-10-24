Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Acquired by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.9% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 58.1% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $146.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

