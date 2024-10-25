7,692 Shares in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $47.30.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

