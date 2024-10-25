Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at about $253,196,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 1,011.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 9,997.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,859,000 after purchasing an additional 278,529 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,803,000 after purchasing an additional 178,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 12,268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 167,834 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $327,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,979,110.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,716,837 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.25.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $166.40. The company had a trading volume of 17,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,858. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day moving average of $164.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $253.33.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

