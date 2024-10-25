Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.3% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,325,360. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,110. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,186 shares of company stock valued at $65,479,358 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $169.64 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

