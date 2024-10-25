Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT Lowered to $26.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

ALKS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Alkermes from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.29. 1,456,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,605. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alkermes by 421.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,393,000 after buying an additional 6,730,671 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,699,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,050,000 after buying an additional 2,026,961 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,640,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,079 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,203,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

