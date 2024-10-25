Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FMNB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 20,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,999. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Farmers National Banc has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on FMNB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Insider Transactions at Farmers National Banc

In other news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $26,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,230. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy F. Shaffer sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $26,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,230. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Wenick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,602.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

