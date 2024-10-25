General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. General Electric makes up 4.0% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in General Electric by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $179.79. 304,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,349,296. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.15. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.58 and a 52 week high of $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $196.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.93.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

