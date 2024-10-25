apricus wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

apricus wealth LLC lowered its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,645 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises about 2.1% of apricus wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TC Energy by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. Veritas upgraded TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

