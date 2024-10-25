Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after buying an additional 3,394,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,450,000 after purchasing an additional 578,707 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $67,871,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $424.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,990. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $433.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.96.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

