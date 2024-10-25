Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Babcock International Group Trading Down 0.9 %

BCKIF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.39. 4,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

