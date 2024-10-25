Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$78.00 at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.63.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
