KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $171.00 Price Target at Citigroup

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.40. 1,290,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,650. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.73. The company has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after buying an additional 111,881 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,037,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $104,355,000 after buying an additional 171,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

