Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Announces Earnings Results

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16, Yahoo Finance reports. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NFBK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 38,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $500.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.75. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $13.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

