Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 391.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $11.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,494. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $167.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.07 and its 200 day moving average is $142.68.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

COF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

