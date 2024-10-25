Short Interest in Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Drops By 63.7%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the September 30th total of 472,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Ushio Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UHOIF remained flat at $14.23 during midday trading on Friday. Ushio has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01.

Ushio Company Profile

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

