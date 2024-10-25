Short Interest in Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Drops By 63.7%

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a decline of 63.7% from the September 30th total of 472,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Ushio Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UHOIF remained flat at $14.23 during midday trading on Friday. Ushio has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01.
Ushio Company Profile
