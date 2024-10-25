Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXUGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 423,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 517,196 shares.The stock last traded at $26.42 and had previously closed at $26.30.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3,484.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

