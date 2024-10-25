Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.32-1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.80 million. Carter’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-5.150 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $65.69 on Friday. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.31. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $564.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. Analysts expect that Carter’s will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

