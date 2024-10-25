Farmland Partners (FPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.
Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Farmland Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Farmland Partners Price Performance
FPI opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.70. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.12.
Insider Activity
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FPI
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Farmland Partners
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The Downtrend in UPS Stock Isn’t Over Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.