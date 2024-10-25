Farmland Partners (FPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 3.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Farmland Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Price Performance

FPI opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.75 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.70. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $13.12.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director John A. Good purchased 24,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,619.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FPI

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.